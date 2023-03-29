After the return of Bijol, the Turin coach also finds a new centre-back. We needed his return like bread, that’s who we’re talking about

Udinese is already at work for several days to prepare in the best possible way for the next championship match. It won’t be easy to put a good team like Thiago Motta’s Bologna in difficulty. The Bolognese are going through a good moment of form and since the arrival of the Italian-Brazilian coach they have been climbing the standings from week to week. To beat a club like this you will need all the big players. In the last few hours, Juventus coach Andrea Sottil can smile, because beyond Jaka Bijol another defender fully recovered just in view of Sunday’s match.

The protagonist of the article is also an ex of this meeting we are talking about Adam Masina. The footballer suffered a serious injury against Fiorentina a few months ago and still continues to work to be able to return to the field in the best way possible and imaginable. The return to the field has already taken place but in the last few weeks another problem with the flexors stopped him and consequently news was expected. Now the coach can finally smile (as mentioned above) Adam is not yet at his best, but you can count on his skills and consequently have at least two defenders out of three of a good level. Now begins another question, who will take third place libero?

The right arm — Except for sensational unforeseen events there are two choices. The first provides for the retreat of Kingsley Ehizibue and consequently the large inclusion of Festy Ebosele. The second, however, the return to the playing field of Marvin Zeegelaar which has a great desire to surprise after a not exactly positive start. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. The problems are not only for the Bianconeri. Here is Thiago Motta’s injured list for Bologna << See also Clashes between protesters and police, France takes to the streets again against Macron's pension reform. At least 26 stops

