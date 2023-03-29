Home World Udinese News – Sottil recovers another centre-back / Fundamental return
World

Udinese News – Sottil recovers another centre-back / Fundamental return

by admin
Udinese News – Sottil recovers another centre-back / Fundamental return

After the return of Bijol, the Turin coach also finds a new centre-back. We needed his return like bread, that’s who we’re talking about

Udinese is already at work for several days to prepare in the best possible way for the next championship match. It won’t be easy to put a good team like Thiago Motta’s Bologna in difficulty. The Bolognese are going through a good moment of form and since the arrival of the Italian-Brazilian coach they have been climbing the standings from week to week. To beat a club like this you will need all the big players. In the last few hours, Juventus coach Andrea Sottil can smile, because beyond Jaka Bijol another defender fully recovered just in view of Sunday’s match.

The protagonist of the article is also an ex of this meeting we are talking about Adam Masina. The footballer suffered a serious injury against Fiorentina a few months ago and still continues to work to be able to return to the field in the best way possible and imaginable. The return to the field has already taken place but in the last few weeks another problem with the flexors stopped him and consequently news was expected. Now the coach can finally smile (as mentioned above) Adam is not yet at his best, but you can count on his skills and consequently have at least two defenders out of three of a good level. Now begins another question, who will take third place libero?

The right arm

Except for sensational unforeseen events there are two choices. The first provides for the retreat of Kingsley Ehizibue and consequently the large inclusion of Festy Ebosele. The second, however, the return to the playing field of Marvin Zeegelaar which has a great desire to surprise after a not exactly positive start. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. The problems are not only for the Bianconeri. Here is Thiago Motta’s injured list for Bologna <<

See also  Clashes between protesters and police, France takes to the streets again against Macron's pension reform. At least 26 stops

March 29 – 10:58 am

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Vladan Kovačević sued FIFA | Sport

Father Stefano Mosca: slum mission

Monreale, gives birth and dies at the age...

News Udinese – Attack emergency for Bologna /...

Philippines, the bishop of the voiceless

A relative of the father who kept his...

South Korea-USA, combined landing test in Pohang –...

BenQ W2710i successor to W2700

Magalí Datzira, review of his album Des de...

The Truth About Human Rights Violations in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy