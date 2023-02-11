Eve of a delicate challenge in the Udinese house. Subtle recover the precious pieces for the delicate challenge on Sunday and launch the new signing from the first minute Thauvin. The men of Dionysisin amazing form, they embrace the recoveries of Lopez and Pinamonti and try the coup away. A different Udinese will be needed to reverse the course of the last few matches. Waiting for the next match against the Emilians, let’s not waste any more time and see the most important news of the last 24 hours at Juventus <<