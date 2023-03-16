After Saturday’s super match against the Rossoneri, several players from Friuli will leave Udine for the national team

Udinese continues to work intensely in view of the next championship matches. The team coached by Andrea Sottil intends to return to victory in front of their fans and to do so they will have to beat another big name. This Saturday in a packed Dacia Arena (sold out official) the current Italian Champions will be on stage and are ready to assert themselves from all points of view. In the meantime, however, several players are waiting for a call from their own national.

After the championship round that will be played this weekend, the break for the national teams will start and there are several black and white people ready to leave. One who hopes, after the appreciation of his coach Josè Peseiro, is Isaac Success, still never called from his Nigeria. Also Beto records the approval of the new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez. The Veneto messenger in fact, he recalled this morning how the Lusitanian striker had already been paid attention by Fernando Santos. Now, however, the former technical guide of Belgium, at the first opportunity, has included his name in the pre-calls, testifying that the Udinese number 9 is expected to make a further leap in quality.

The other summons — Speaking of black and white people ready to return to the national team, there are certainly also Jaka Bijol and Sandi Lovric who have been on a permanent basis in the Slovenian national team for some time and who are on the squad list for the qualifying matches for the next European Championships against Kazakhstan and San Marino. It will be the first time instead of Lazar Samardzic con la Serbia, after the recent farewell to Germany. For him the first appointment is for next Friday, again for the Euro-qualifications, against Lithuania, on Monday 27th the derby with Montenegro. And among the Juventus pre-called up there are also Ebosele with Ireland and the blues Infinite Udogie. Quickly changing the subject, on Saturday 18 March the big match against the Rossoneri champions of Italy. It will be a game of fundamental importance for the standings but also for the summer market. Here’s what’s going on and who we’re talking about << See also North Korea: The man who crossed the demilitarized zone could be a former defector from Pyongyang

March 16 – 10:13

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

