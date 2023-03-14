Home World Udinese News | Subtle towards confirmation: the next matches are decisive
World

by admin
The Piedmontese coach is playing his cards to remain at the helm of the Bianconeri even next year. The situation

According to our sources, at the moment, the company places great trust in Andrea Sottil. A coach who arrived from Ascoli in Serie B and managed to get his name and that of Udinese respected in an increasingly competitive championship. Football, however, is not just a factor of feelings. Points are needed. Mathematics takes no prisoners. Precisely this reasoning could have led Lin the nation, in recent weeks, to approach the name of Paolo Zanetti (Spezia coach) to that of Udinese for next season. But it doesn’t end there.

Passed the Empoli repair exam, for coach Andrea Sottil a double match is looming, on and off the pitch. The results between now and the end of the season will be important in view of the renewal of his relationship with Udinese. He writes it today Veneto messenger, recalling that in recent days, before the success in Tuscany, rumors were talking about the club’s reflections on its coach. Subtle has 12 races ahead to get confirmation.

The situation

This time no renewal to be triggered unilaterally by February, as had been the case in past years with Luca Gotti, just to give an example. It would have been a useless clause, also considering what happened last year with Gabriele Cioffi, then went to Verona in the summer. To review Subtle on the Friulian bench again from next July results that live up to the club’s expectations will be needed, even without someone like Deulofeu. This is the verdict of Empoli’s victory. Quickly changing the subject, Udinese wants to try and reach sixth place at all costs. Reaching Europe would be an incentive to avoid an exodus in the summer, here’s the latest with the gust <<<

March 14 – 11:25

© breaking latest news

