French midfielder Thauvin is preparing for the upcoming league matches. Here are his statements ahead of the season finale

The French midfielder Florian Thauvin continue to work in view of the next championship matches. This January arrived and he sanctioned his agreement with the Friulian club, but in the last period he hasn’t been able to immediately become a protagonist and to this day it remains a real question mark for the club. From next Sunday another championship will begin for the Frenchman. The goal of him is to be able to show off as not done to date. He will have to fight and battle for every ball, also because the competition is both fit and very fierce. Here you are the playmaker’s statements to the EFFE agency on his farewell to Tigres.

“Was a nice experience, I was very happy to play for Tigres. It ended badly but I still have good memories. What I liked the most were the Mexicans”. However, some words that still hold a little resentment for what (according to the Frenchman) was a good experience, but which we hoped could end in another way He didn’t just talk about the games with the Mexican club, but he also took stock of his arrival at black and white. Thauvin’s latest statements and thoughts on Udinese.

In black and white jersey — "I received the call from Udinese. I signed right away. I am very happy to be in this championship and be able to play for this team". Florian has a great desire to return to the top of European football and knows that to do so he must first make an intermediate step. A lot is expected of him in this season finale, given also that in the first part he he almost never managed to make a difference.

March 24 – 17:14

