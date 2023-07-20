Udinese News – Thauvin speaks: “I feel good, scoring gives me morale”

The French footballer continues to talk about his performance this pre-season. Let’s take a closer look at his statements

The French Florian Thauvinhe also scored yesterday in the league and has been playing really incisively since the start of the season. In these first two friendlies, three goals have arrived against non-irresistible opponents, but the French talent is making important steps forward to date, it must be added that he looks like a different player compared to last season. Here are his words: “These races are important to prepare for the championship. Personally I feel good and scoring still gives me morale”. The declarations are not concluded: “We are fine, we work well every day. I feel more of an attacker, but I play where it’s needed to help the team”. The footballer is ready to do well and will try in every way possible and imaginable. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on last night’s match. Here are the report cards of the meeting <<

July 20 – 09:17

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

