The two technicians met several times, especially in the cadet series. The budget smiles at the Juventus coach

Sassuolo is preparing for this Sunday’s match at 12.30 against coach Udinese Andrea Subtil. We’re talking about a match not to be underestimated between two top-level teams. On the one hand, the two companies are experiencing opposing moments, to say the least we have a Sassuolo that after so many difficulties seems to have managed to find a balance, mainly due to the return of Berardi, and on the other side Udinese, which appeared tired and with limited ideas. But this is not only a challenge between two virtuous teams of our football, but also the one between two young technicians who have been able to amaze thanks to their football.

Between Serie A and Serie B, Andrea Sottil and Alessio Dionisi they have faced each other four times already as coaches. After several clashes, the current Sassuolo coach is still looking for his first victory against his Piedmontese colleague. Sottil hosted Dionisi only once and won; it happened in Ascoli-Empoli 2-0, a match that took place on the 35th day of the 2020/21 Serie B championship.

All of the above — During the first round, Subtle he faced Sassuolo for the first time in his career and the result smiled at him: 3-1 signed by Beto and Samardzic. It was a daring match in some ways: the neroverde advantage with Frattesi, then in the last minute the Friulians went wild finding an equalizer with Beto in the 75th minute and two goals scored in the added time (Samardzic in the 91st minute and Beto again in the 93rd minute ‘). Only one point in three races, this is the miserable booty brought home by Dionisi against Udinese. The only draw came during the last championship, while at the Dacia Arena he lost the only match he has played so far: Udinese-Sassuolo 3-2 on 7 November 2021. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Sottil’s decision on the two starting forwards. Here’s who starts from the first << See also White House warns Iran: Attacks on Americans will face serious consequences | Soleimani | White House National Security Adviser

February 12 – 08:27

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

