Home World Udinese News | The conditions of Ehizibue and the ko of Primavera – burst
World

Udinese News | The conditions of Ehizibue and the ko of Primavera – burst

by admin
Udinese News | The conditions of Ehizibue and the ko of Primavera – burst

The black and white team he will return to Bruseschi tomorrow to continue working in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a team that wants to return to victory in front of its fans and is ready to give everything to reach this goal that has been missing for far too long.

Saturday’s match will be decisive both for Udinese and for Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. It promises a match with no holds barred and that you have to live from the first to the last moment. Do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting: here is the end-of-day gust <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Spain: Italian hit and killed by a police car in Palma de Mallorca

You may also like

Tragedy in Germany, four people from the football...

In Greece there have been new protests against...

Igor Duljaj’s statement after the victory in Lucani...

Ukrainian soldiers: “Bodies of civilians on the streets...

In the first aid point in Bakhmut, where...

Very true, Anna Pettinelli talks about the end...

Moldovan police say they have thwarted an attempted...

West Bank, firefight: three Palestinians killed

Clashes and over 50 arrests in Moldova, Chisinau’s...

Saakashvili: “I’m dying.” And he says to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy