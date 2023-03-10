Tomorrow we take to the field. Udinese is ready to return to the scene tomorrow afternoon at 15 at the Castellani to face Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. The bianconeri, after the response of performance and attitude obtained by Sottil against Atalanta, want to find again the three points that are missing from Marassi’s away game more than a month ago. To do this, it will not be necessary to give anything away to the Tuscans in the defensive phase, a formation capable of injuring the opponents with well-executed game plots.