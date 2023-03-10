Home World Udinese News | The conferences and conditions of Pereyra and Vicar – flurry
World

Udinese News | The conferences and conditions of Pereyra and Vicar – flurry

by admin
Udinese News | The conferences and conditions of Pereyra and Vicar – flurry

Tomorrow we take to the field. Udinese is ready to return to the scene tomorrow afternoon at 15 at the Castellani to face Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. The bianconeri, after the response of performance and attitude obtained by Sottil against Atalanta, want to find again the three points that are missing from Marassi’s away game more than a month ago. To do this, it will not be necessary to give anything away to the Tuscans in the defensive phase, a formation capable of injuring the opponents with well-executed game plots.

Can’t go wrong anymore. This is Sottil’s diktat for tomorrow’s away match. On the other hand, Udinese have collected the three points only once in the last few 17 exits and the time has come to reverse course. In order not to miss anything of the match, don’t miss the day’s flurry <<

© breaking latest news

See also  Burma 91 civilians killed: it is the blackest day since the start of the coup

You may also like

Moscow attacks the US on the Nord Stream,...

“Bibi ciao”: in Rome among the two hundred...

Arde Bogotá today become the “Cowboys de la...

The attacker who held hostages in the pharmacy...

Iraq 20 years after the American invasion |...

Monreale, the freedom of art and women violated...

Mexican President: Mexico will not allow US to...

Corini will have to give up Marconi and...

Udinese | Manga: “Transfer independently evaluated in Italy”

Serravalle Fort Comics May 27-28, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy