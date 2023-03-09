Andrea Coda, double ex of Empoli and Udinese, spoke to Il Gazzettino about Saturday’s match between the two teams at the Castellani

The team led by Andrea Sottil is preparing for the next championship matches. After the good performance against Atalanta, now we need to get back to winning in a match that is anything but impossible and against a club that enjoys a fairly similar position in the standings. We’re talking about the match that will see Udinese on one side and Tuscan side Empoli on the other. Precisely of this challenge, he spoke Andrew Codadouble ex of both clubs, a The Gazette.

The former center back, for many years with the black and whites, presented the Castellani challenge like this: “Two teams that haven’t won for a long time face each other. The ranking rewards them, even if at a certain point Udinese seemed to have to do better. It will be a match played openly, in which every solution will be possible, and without particular tactics”. Coda then went on to explain how both teams will try in every way to win, respecting the mentality of their respective coaches, as well as the standings. “It’s a match to watch, with prominent elements. Those from Udinese are more numerous: Becao, Bijol, Walace, Pereyra, Beto. Unfortunately the Bianconeri are missing Deulofeu. Serious loss, but the whole is more than valid.”

Queue’s words — Coda also retraced his career, which saw him as a teammate of coach Zanetti in Empoli and later, during the Umbrian interlude, allowed him to meet as an opponent William Vicar, which for Saturday remains in doubt: “He made a big impression on me: he’s a boy cute and intelligenta respectable person and a very good goalkeeper”. The favourite? I insist: a balanced match, one can decide individual play“. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the black and white market. Just in the last few hours, updates have arrived on the Nestorovski situation. The point on the renewal << See also The EU is studying sanctions for Belarus, and Russia is denying entry to two European flights

March 9 – 11:07

