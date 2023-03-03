The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship match. Don’t miss the ex Bertotto’s statements

The team coached by mister Andrea Subtil continue to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a difficult situation for a team that still wants to make a difference. However, compared to the first part of the season, the team no longer has the same rhythms. After the defeat against Inter and the following draw with Spezia, Sottil blurted out in the press conference, complaining about the wrong attitude of the team. He took stock of the moment that a former Juventus player is experiencing at the club, we are talking about Bertotto. Here are the ex Udinese’s statements to TMW.

“In a moment of difficulty get together, talk face-to-face, say things even perhaps in bright tones for the common good then it becomes a moment to try to go beyond the problems and solve them“. The words of the former captain in reference to those of the coach were clear and do not leave big question marks: we must reverse course. Surely this situation can be an advantage to consolidate the group and get over these last two months that are anything but positive. The interview, however, did not end here and indeed there is no shortage of words on the possible side effects of a withdrawal.

For better or for worse — Valerio Bertottohe then continued: “It started out great. It has a squad of excellent players, in the last period the results have not gone hand in hand with the performances. She can stay calmbut for the potential and what he has shown he has to carve out a little more happiness for himself”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will replace Ehizibue << See also the driver and two women with a reserved prognosis died

