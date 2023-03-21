Ehizibue scored during the match against the Rossoneri, yet another discovery by the director of the Friulian technical area Pierpaolo Marino

The director Marina will have rubbed his hands during the match with the Rossoneri on Saturday evening at the Dacia Arena. With the Italian champions, Kingsley Ezizibue he found the second goal with his new shirt by scoring and finding the final 3-1. The former Mainz full-back, after a period of difficulty, is proving to be yet another talent showcased by the Juventus club, one of the best clubs in Europe in discovering and enhancing young promises.

Arrived quietly, Ezizibue he knew how to take his chances at the right moments and can now be considered a regular for this team. His performance in the right lane, with an important growth also from the defensive point after the first outings, also allowed Pereyra to return to his main role, that of half forward, where he can turn on the lights more easily and be more incisive in the net area.

Samardzic’s confirmation — On the night of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s primacy in Udinese-Milan, Lazar also deserves a special mention Samardzic. In fact, if the goal by Ezizibue stands out because a novelty, the performance of the black and white number 24 is the confirmation of his talent. For those who are still skeptical of his potential, the German has reached his mark 3 gol e 3 assist in the league. In this edition of Serie A he is the youngest to do so, as reported by choose. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Director Marino’s words. Here are his statements to Udinese TV <<< See also Sally Buzbee, the first editor of the Washington Post

