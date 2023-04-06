Midfielder Pereyra continues to work on the Bruseschi fields, but he won’t be able to be in the match against Monza next week

It was an apathetic Udinese with few ideas that took the field on Sunday afternoon against Bologna by Thiago Motta. A game played badly by the black and white selection that brought back the ghosts of the recent past. Now the calendar presents a match not to be missed which will be played at the Dacia Arena against Monza by Raffaele Palladino. Saturday afternoon will be a difficult challenge against a club that is showcasing an interesting and proactive football. In order to face the match in the best possible way, everyone will be needed, but today without the captain it will be even more difficult to overcome.

He had been playing with the shadow of a can for several games disqualification and the confirmation came on Sunday afternoon against Bologna. Roberto Pereyra is officially out for the next championship match. The decisive yellow card came after a protest and certainly in this case the captain could have done more and tried to avoid a stop game for this reason. Now we need to start thinking about his possible replacement and who will be able to fill his position in the same way. I am two players who will compete for a shirt as owner.

Who instead of Tucu? — A real ballot is the one that will open on the Bruseschi fields from tomorrow until Friday evening. Tolgay Arslan o Lazar Samardzic, only one can actually be a starter in view of the next championship match. The Serbian playmaker, to date, is clearly the favorite to replace the Argentine, having various solutions in his technical baggage. Quickly changing the subject and returning to football. Do not miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Here’s who will be the new penalty taker << See also Nft, we boomers and cryptoart: the risk of a future in the Metaverse

