Udinese News | Watford star Joao Pedro close to Brighton

Joao Pedro, who has long been associated with the black and whites, is ready to leave Watford to join the Premier League and wear the Brighton shirt.

A potential summer market trail for theUdinese. Watford forward, joao pedrohad been on Marino’s notebook for some time, but the Brazilian now seems destined to stay in England and wear the jersey of a club on the launch pad. As it reports Sky Sports UK, il Brighton would have reached a agreement with the London club for a summer sale of the attacker who has also joined the Rossoneri in recent weeks. It promises to be a record purchase in economic terms for De Zerbi’s team.

Il Brighton thus strikes an important blow, anticipating everyone for the transfer market to come. In fact, the English club would have already closed the deal for the arrival of joao pedro21-year-old Brazilian striker who made this year 11 goals in 35 games col Watford in Championship. Probably also a coup to convince Roberto De Zerbi even more to remain on the Brighton bench.

De Zerbi’s words — The same former Sassuolo coach, in the introductory press conference of the championship match against Wolverhampton, then won 6-0, also answered a question about the possible summer market hit Joao Pedro dal Watford, player sought by many European teams and that without the promotion of the Hornets. in all likelihood, he is destined to greet the giallonero: “Joao Pedro it’s a big one, great player, but I can’t tell you if it’s close to us or not. He’s certainly a fantastic player… We’re a really good team, we can improve further but this isn’t the right time to talk about the transfer market.” Quickly changing the subject, don’t lose all the marks cast last night. Here are the Lecce-Udinese report cards << See also "Tell him he's done with fascism"

April 30

