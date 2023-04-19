Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. here’s who goes up and who goes down before Sunday’s game

Sunday’s match for Udinese was a real debacle. It becomes difficult to be able to make a real point also because there is very little to save from the last match. The only alternative is to get to work as much as possible in view of the next matches like the one on Sunday against Cremonese. However, we in the editorial team have tried to make a ranking of the players who performed best and who performed worst during the last championship match. Here you are who goes up and who goes down in view of the next match at the Dacia Arena against the Lombards.

The player who falls most of all is undoubtedly the captain: Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. It was supposed to be the offensive bulwark of the Juventus team and instead it turned out to be a complete disappointment from all points of view. In the first half he gave away the penalty to José Mourinho’s Roma and in the second half missed the shot from eleven meters that could have reopened a closed match. There is little to laugh even for those who had lined him up in fantasy football. The footballer received one of the worst grades in the history of the game for an outfield midfielder. At the end of the day he came home with un mesto 0.5 (penalties included). Surely in the course of the next matches much more is expected. See also Indonesia's coal ban affects energy supply experts in many countries: mainly hitting the demand of the Chinese Communist Party | Indonesia | coal export ban | combating the Chinese Communist Party | energy crisis

The only one that goes up — The only black and white who gets some positive votes is one of the few not owned by the black and whites. We are talking about Destiny Udogie. Despite the many rumors about him over the past week, he played a respectable game and made a difference in every imaginable way. He is certainly one of the best in the field. Do not miss all the latest in view of the next meeting. Here are the strengths of the Cremonese <<

April 19, 2023 (change April 19, 2023 | 12:01)

