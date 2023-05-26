Home » Udinese News | With Dia out, who’s in her place? Sousa studies the moves
World

Udinese News | With Dia out, who’s in her place? Sousa studies the moves

by admin
Udinese News | With Dia out, who’s in her place? Sousa studies the moves

With the Campania’s top scorer out due to injury, the Portuguese coach would be evaluating various options to replace him

Udinese is preparing for the match this Saturday against Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana. Just in the last few hours, however, important updates seem to have arrived regarding this match. There Salernitana, as told yesterday, loses its top scorer for the game againstUdinesein the match scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at the Arechi. Boulaye Dia Free Mp3 Download, 14 gol so far in the championship, he has suffered a blunt-sprain trauma to his left knee and will not be able to take part in the last game of the season in front of his fans.

Sousa, for his part, will however be able to count on Candreva. The Italian full-back is in amazing form, with two consecutive goals to his credit. The first gave away the points of salvation against Atalanta, while the second is a pearl in the momentary advantage at the Olimpico. In attack there will be Piatek, but it is still to be decided who will join him. The ballot is between Bothheim and Kastanos with the Norwegian striker appearing to have an advantage for a starting shirt. However, a use of Maggiore, employed in the midpoint position both against Fiorentina and against Empoli. And then there is Bonazzoli, never entered the good graces of the Lusitanian coach who has given him little space so far. In the last few games, however, Paulo Sousa could also give space to those who have played less, given the level of salvation that has now been reached.

See also  El Mencho dreams big and plays the charge at the Mexican cartel of Jalisco

May 26, 2023 (change May 26, 2023 | 10:20 am)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

IVECO Mecar has delivered an S-Way Fuel Hero...

Vukanović on the meeting of Aleksandar Vučić |...

A man opened the door of a plane...

US election 2024: DeSantis kicks off campaign amid...

World Aperitif Day, the Spritz is the favorite...

A peace summit is needed for Kiev in...

Ukrainian, Kiev, ‘we need a summit for peace,...

UNESCO newly designates 18 global geoparks – Global...

Music for Africa Day! – From Mauritius…

THQ Nordic offers us a long demonstration, prologue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy