Udinese News | With Dia out, who’s in her place? Sousa studies the moves

Udinese is preparing for the match this Saturday against Paulo Sousa's Salernitana. Just in the last few hours, however, important updates seem to have arrived regarding this match. There Salernitana, as told yesterday, loses its top scorer for the game against Udinese in the match scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at the Arechi. Boulaye Dia, 14 gol so far in the championship, he has suffered a blunt-sprain trauma to his left knee and will not be able to take part in the last game of the season in front of his fans.

Sousa, for his part, will however be able to count on Candreva. The Italian full-back is in amazing form, with two consecutive goals to his credit. The first gave away the points of salvation against Atalanta, while the second is a pearl in the momentary advantage at the Olimpico. In attack there will be Piatek, but it is still to be decided who will join him. The ballot is between Bothheim and Kastanos with the Norwegian striker appearing to have an advantage for a starting shirt. However, a use of Maggiore, employed in the midpoint position both against Fiorentina and against Empoli. And then there is Bonazzoli, never entered the good graces of the Lusitanian coach who has given him little space so far. In the last few games, however, Paulo Sousa could also give space to those who have played less, given the level of salvation that has now been reached.