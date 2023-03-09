After signing the contract, it’s now time to get back on the pitch. Sottil would be thinking of calling him up for the away game at Castellani

In recent days, Marvin Zeegelaar he’s back to being a black and white footballer. The Dutch central defender will wear the Udinese number 8 shirt for the third time in his career. A blow that can be defined as mandatory after all the recent injuries that have occurred within the team. His return will be able to give the coach a big hand Andrea Sottil that he will have one more choice in central defense and consequently could also field some new ideas. Let’s not forget that the former Watford footballer has practically covered all the roles of defense within his career. Also for this reason he can be defined as a joker from all points of view.

This purchase was necessary as the defending deck had become decidedly too short. Alone three month contract for this player who will try to relaunch himself in view of the summer market. Marvin Zeegelaar he is ready to return to the field and now he wants to make himself available to make himself useful to the cause and play his chances.

Debut in Empoli? — From Tuesday Marvin Zeegelaar is a dell player againUdinese. After a week of testing, the Bianconeri decided to sign the Dutch defender who was already counting 66 appearances with the Friulian shirt (seasons 2019 and 2020-22). Second The Gazettethe player is in good physical condition and therefore should already be called up for the next championship match againstEmpoli scheduled for Saturday at 3pm. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the transfer market ahead of next season. Here is the new hit for the << attack See also Afghanistan one year later. 300 days without schools for women, Karzai "this is not Islam, this is an order from Pakistan"

March 9 – 09:08

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

