Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches, in the meantime there’s no good news from the former coaches

The former Juventus coach David Nicholas has reached the end of his adventure with Salernitana. After the exemption that arrived a few weeks ago in the face of a thunderous defeat in the league against Atalanta for 8-2 and the approach just two days later due to lack of alternatives, today’s choice is definitive under all points of view. There will no longer be a chance for Nicola to coach Salernitana and indeed he will have to find a new team to save in this second part of the championship. In the last few hours the coach has decided that he will succeed him and will try to achieve salvation with Salernitana (minimum goal after the expenses made this summer).

The technician ready to detect his position is Paulo Sousa who after having coached Fiorentina is ready to return to Italy and lead Salernitana. It won’t be easy for him to find the right balance also because in a very short time he has to fight an environment that is not finding the desired results and he finds himself mixed up in a fight that he has tried to avoid in every possible and imaginable way. One fact that he may not please the Friulian fans, however, is what concerns several former Juventus coaches. Hardly anyone manages to open a real cycle.

Release after release — This year there were several coaches at the start who had previously led Udinese. In pole position we find Luciano Spalletti who is performing a real masterpiece with Napoli. Immediately afterwards there was a Gabriele Cioffi full of expectations but all disappointed given that the club sacked him after a very short time. Finally remain Davide Nicola and Luca Gotti, the first has reached the exemption and the second, however, seems to be very close. Definitely an unfortunate situation for the Bianconeri. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss Director Marino’s latest ideas. Found the new Beto << See also Supertestimone: "Trump wanted to go to Capitol Hill on January 6". Him: "All false"

