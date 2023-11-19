Udinese-NK Istria 1-1 | Commentary on the match: first goal for Marley Akè

First goal in black and white for the former Juventus player. There are good indications for Cioffi in the friendly match played this afternoon

First half

The afternoon friendly between Udinese and NK Istra ended in a 1-1 draw. Important friendly for Cioffi who had the opportunity to try new players in the rotations. Above all, he gave more minutes to those who lost ownership in the league, such as Lucca and Thauvin.

The guests started off strongly, with Filet’s 5th-minute strike which was disallowed immediately afterwards due to an attacking foul. The 0-0 didn’t last long with Filet himself putting the ball past Okoye to make it 1-0 for Istra. The Bianconeri grew as the minutes went by, but the actions of the Friulians proved to be little dangerous. While the guests threatened on more than one occasion, with Maresic’s free kick well blocked by Okoye.

At the end of the first half it was Akè who rebalanced the match in the 44th minute, one-two in the penalty area and the ball in the bag pushed by the Dutchman. The first half ends 1-1.

Second half

In the second half, Udinese continued to press the accelerator, creating two good chances in the 58th minute, but both Zarraga’s right-footed shot from the spot and the header by What they end above the crossbar. Istra struck on the counterattack in the 81st minute with a goal from Matheus, later disallowed for offside, the Croatians’ only real threat in the second half. The last chance belonged to Zarraga in the 89th minute: the Spaniard unloaded a powerful right-footed shot that grazed the goal by a few centimetres.

