Udinese | No Italy for Joao Pedro: official move to Brighton

Joao Pedro, who has long been associated with the black and whites, is ready to leave Watford to join the Premier League and wear the Brighton shirt.

A potential summer market trail for theUdinese. Watford forward, joao pedrohad been on Marino’s notebook for some time, but the Brazilian now seems destined to stay in England and wear the jersey of a club on the launch pad. As it reports Sky Sports UK, il Brighton has reached a agreement with the London club for a summer sale of the attacker who has also joined the Rossoneri in recent weeks. It promises to be a record purchase in economic terms for De Zerbi’s team.

Il Brighton thus strikes an important blow, anticipating everyone for the transfer market to come. After the purchase on a free transfer of the veteran James Milnerthe English club, in fact, has already closed the deal for the arrival of joao pedro21-year-old Brazilian striker who made this year 11 goals in 35 games col Watford in Championship. Probably also a coup to convince Roberto De Zerbi even more to remain on the Brighton bench.

Official coup

The transfer of Joao Pedro is the first official transfer at Watford. The Brazilian striker will soon be a new player for De Zerbi’s Brighton. Pedro signed with i Seagulls a contract until June 30, 2028. Thus the boy will not land in Italy, except for the international transfer market expert Fabricius Romanwill go to the Premier League for a fee close to 30 million pounds. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. An update on Arslan’s situation <<

7 maggio – 11:54

