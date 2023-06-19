Udinese – Nobody is safe in attack / The press review

Udinese together with his executives he is working intensely in view of the next season. Coach Andrea Sottil wants to confirm himself in his second season in the top flight of Italian football, but to do so he needs a respectable team.

Apparently the least safe role seems to be the attack. All players who play ahead could change teams in the next few hours. At the moment it is also difficult to understand who exactly will no longer be able to be part of the Friuli Venezia Giulia club, but we can’t do anything but go and find out. Here is the press release <<

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

