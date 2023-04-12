Now it’s official and Zemura will be a new Juventus player starting next season. Here’s all the latest on this deal

Udinese makes it official what was a real lightning deal. In these moments the press release from the club has arrived which establishes what will be a new graft in view of next season. The player who has signed for the Friuli Venezia Giulia team is Jordan Zemura. Just yesterday morning the first rumors about this new signing that will replace the performance of Destiny Udogie (Tottenham’s betrothed) followed one another. The director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino wasted no time and to date the former Bornemouth footballer has already secured himself with an official post on all social channels. Now let’s go see all the details of this negotiation which led the Zimbabwean footballer to sign for the Pozzo club.

Jordan Zemura joins the Friulian club for the next ones four Seasons. His contract will start next July 1st and will only expire on June 30, 2027. To date, the figures of his agreement are still unknown. We are talking about a talent who has everything to do well in our championship. After talking about the details of this negotiation, let’s go back over the career of the footballer who grew up in the Charlton youth academy.

The carreer — The winger was born in England in 1999, after being grew up in the Charlton youth academy in 2019 he was signed by Bornemouth. Team in which he played his first matches at a professional level and above all in which he participated in a fantastic ride that led to promotion (from the Championship to the Premier League) last season. Now he will arrive in Udine and will have to take on a very important legacy, but as previously mentioned, the qualities to do well are all there. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the incoming market. After Zemura, Marino doesn’t stop. A new hit is coming << See also Brazil, Lula fires the commander of the armed forces

