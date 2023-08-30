Udinese – Official: Beto is a new Everton player

Now it’s official, striker Beto has become a new Everton player. Don’t miss out on all the updates and figures on this deal

Beto officially greets the fans of Friuli Venezia Giulia. In these hours, its landing in Liverpool has been completed and the official statement of the English company has also arrived. A passage that will allow the Pozzo family to enter the pockets 30 million euros plus several million possible also through bonuses. A cheap deal from all points of view. We recall that the footballer was paid only seven million euros two years ago on the last day of the transfer market. Today he is officially ready to take the Premier League to the sound of deadly snatches.

If from an economic point of view we are talking about an excellent negotiation, we cannot say the same from a technical point of view given that the player is now leaving a real hole in attack. Lorenzo Lucca took care of replacing him against Salernitana, but it won’t be like this for the whole season. Precisely for this reason the team has begun to move on the market in search of a new bomber jacket. Among the names put under observation we find the striker of Venezia Pohjanpalo o Also l’ex Watford Emmanuel Dennis. There is talk of important names that would certainly raise the total value of the team as well as lengthen the department.

The best moments

—

Without a doubt the best moments that Beto gave us are those of the beginning of last season. Six goals arrived in the first ten games and it seemed that the attacker could become devastating as well as unstoppable. Over time, however, the goals have disappeared even if he remains one of the best strikers (if not the best) since Di Natale who passed through Udine. There was also Deulofeu’s comment: “We will miss this boy.” Few words, but full of meaning from the Catalan footballer. Whoever takes his place will have a heavy legacy on their shoulders given that there is always talk of a center forward with more than 20 goals in two seasons. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on yesterday’s match. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<

August 29, 2023 (change August 29, 2023 | 15:42)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

