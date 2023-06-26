Udinese – Official: Federico Balzaretti is the new director of the technical area

The team has decided on Marino’s replacement. Just in these minutes the official announcement has arrived and Balzaretti will be the new director

Federico Balzaretti is the new director of the black and white technical area. The contract was signed in these hours and starting tomorrow morning he will replace Pierpaolo Marino who has followed Udinese since last 2019. This will be a great opportunity for the former player also from Palermo and Rome. He will have his chance with a club that plays in the top flight of Italian football and he will certainly want to do everything to show off. The goal is to make everyone understand that as well as inside the field, Federico can be fundamental even outside. Now all we can do is go and see the official press release issued by the Friulian club just a few minutes ago.

Few words those used in the official press release. At the same time, however, we must think that in the next few days, barring sensational unforeseen events, a conference should arrive in which the new director will be presented. We remind you that this is a truly fundamental role for the whole club and consequently we can do nothing but wish you well Good luck to Federico Balzaretti for his new assignment. At the same time, let’s see how the former footballer managed to show off even outside the pitch. Here is the executive career.

The carreer

At the end of the experience as a player with Roma it began a new assignment always with the giallorossi. Balzaretti took care of the management of all the players on loan from the Capitoline team to other clubs. After four seasons, he got his first big break as director of football. The chance came with Vicenza. This assignment lasted for two years until the beginning of this summer when he decided to part ways with the Veneto club. Now comes the chance as director of the technical area of ​​Udinese. Quickly changing the subject, Marco Silvestri acts as an outsider on the market. Here are the goalkeeper’s words about Beto and Becao

June 26, 2023

