Udinese – Official Tolgay Arslan is a new Melbourne City player

Now Tolgay Arslan’s farewell is official. The footballer has signed a two-year contract for his new team. Here is the company statement

German footballer of Turkish descent Tolgay Arslan is officially a new footballer of the Melbourne City. Yesterday it seemed to be destined for Sydney Wanderers, but in the last few minutes everything changed with a real twist. There is talk of an atypical passage, especially for a player who could still give a lot in Serie A or in any case in first or second tier leagues. Now a new adventure begins for him in a tournament that he will surely try to conquer and in which above all he will be one of the most followed players. Let’s go immediately to see in detail the agreement that the Turkish talent has found with the Australian company.

The contract stipulated by the presidency of Melbourne and Tolgay Arslan, provides for a stay for two seasons. An operation made by the Manchester City group to try to win the championship as soon as possible. This year the team came close, as they took first place overall in the Regular Season. The team was demolished with a heavy 6-1 in the grand final of the tournament. Next year the idea is to go all the way and do everything to be able to collect a trophy of the highest caliber. Now all we can do is read the statement issued by the new team on the official website and above all the presentation Instagram post.

The official statement — "We're excited to announce the signing of German midfielder Tolgay Arslan on a two-year deal! He joins from Udinese in the Serie A, where he made 36 appearances last season. Welcome to City, Tolgay!". This is the statement in English from the team belonging to the City Group. The team announces that it is thrilled to be able to announce a great player like the German midfielder Tolgay Arslan and adds that he has signed a two-year contract. To conclude, he talks about his previous experience at Udinese and finally welcomes the team.

