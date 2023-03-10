Just in these minutes a new official has arrived within the black and white world. Marvin Zeegelaar returns to Udinese

Now it’s official: Marvin Zeegelaar back to being a black and white footballer. The central/lateral defender of the Netherlands will wear the shirt of the Friuli Venezia Giulia club for the third time in his career. A blow that can be defined as mandatory after all the recent injuries that have occurred within the team. His return will be able to give the coach a big hand Andrea Subtil that he will have one more choice in central defense and consequently could also field some new ideas. Let’s not forget that the former Watford footballer has practically covered all the roles of defense within his career. Also for this reason he can be defined as a joker from all points of view.

To date, the defense is back to having a good length for the remaining league games. After the intervention of Enzo Ebosse the cover was actually too short and in fact the disqualification of Jaka Bijol against Spezia he had thrown the team into a very complicated situation. After this latest graft, however, there are no more excuses and we need to try a final assault on the positions that count. The objective announced by the Pozzos at the beginning of the season was to return to the club Europa after several years, who knows if the bianconeri will be able to crown this little dream.

The signed contract — Marvin is linked to Udinese until the end of this season. These months will be very important for him also to be able to relaunch after not having played in any team since last July (the date on which the contract with the Friulians expired). This will be his fifth season with the black and white shirt and he has collected 66 league and cup appearances for the Pozzo club.

