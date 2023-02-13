The Italian goalkeeper spoke to the Udinese TV microphones on the usual Monday evening appointment. Here are his words

Another installment of Udinese Tonight and another special guest. Tonight is the turn of Daniel Padelli, totem goalkeeper of the Friulian locker room. His contribution to the team is important in terms of experience, capable of giving advice at the right time especially to younger teammates. Here are his words during today’s meeting.

“I agree with the coach, we have to improve. Yesterday we played a good game, even if we still concede too much behind. We are seventh despite the last negative period, this means that we did something good after all”.

Where does this defensive inattention come from?

“We are living in a somewhat particular moment. We have to be perfect to win games. We create, but we are still so wrong. We faced a difficult opponent, in great confidence. They too came from a negative strand, then the spark came and now we’re talking about a great team. We certainly don’t have to score goals ourselves, but I’m sure we can and we must reverse course. Sometimes you also need a little luck. Even the many injuries, such as Deulo and Tucu, they penalized us, because for us they are fundamental. Trust me if we don’t win we’re going to have a bad week. We’re terrible. Now we need to find unity again”.

How is Sottil experiencing it? Do you see it changed?

“The coach is always excited and always has the same mentality as before. As he often says >. We always give 110% every second and he gives us a first great example. It is always charged and positive and above all it is always on our side.”

So what’s the goal for the season?

“We of goals we didn’t talk about it. We’ve always said to watch game by game. I don’t see all this anxiety. There must be no anxiety. For Europe, there are teams more ready than us, but we’re still there to play for it. Why don’t we have to try. This must be one spurif we succeed well, if we don’t succeed we will be calm because it will mean that we have given our all”.

