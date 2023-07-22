Udinese-Pafos 2-0 / The top and the flop of the third round of the season

Here is the top and the flop of the third seasonal commitment for Andrea Sottil’s team. The first noteworthy commitment of this preparation

Udinese also wins the third match of his preseason. Andrea Sottil’s team put in serious trouble and played an excellent match against Pafos. We recall that the Cypriot team finished fourth in the last championship played in the top flight. The difference with the first two matches was more than evident and in fact Udinese had to play their best football to be able to bring home this fundamental success. Let’s go immediately to see who surprised and who disappointed during this appointment. Here is the top and the flop after the third preseason match.

He top it is without a doubt to be assigned to the new attack pair by Andrea Sottil. Florian Thauvin e Beto they take the scepter as the best footballers on the pitch. Both goals come from their feet. The first is a great flying bank from Thauvin that surprises the opposing defense and allows Beto to only have to put the ball into the net. The second goal, on the other hand, sees the reverse procedure but we know very well that by reversing the order of the factors the result does not change. In fact, Beto assists Thauvin and the Frenchman scores behind the Pafos goalkeeper.

The flop of the day

In these pre-season matches it really is hard to give a flop, but the slippery pitch and the far from simple situation could only penalize the forwards who played in the second half. It’s not a rejection, but they are postponing both Brenner and Lorenzo Lucca. Hopefully we can see them on the pitch in a normal situation, which has still been impossible to date. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the match and consequently let’s go see the commentary of the match. Here is the summary of the third win of the season for Udinese <<

