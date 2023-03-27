The Italian golden boy Pafundi has decided part of his future. Now it’s up to Sottil to try in every way not to lose this talent

Simone Pafundi is deciding in these hours its possible future. At the moment, the footballer is experiencing a real paradox. There is talk of a talent who is already in the national team, but this year in Serie A he only played for ten minutes overall. Definitely too little for what everyone says is the future of our football. In recent days Mancini has confirmed his trust in him and has even charged him with other responsibilities, saying that he will always be the first called up for our national team. At the same time Pafundi seems to be able to make a very important decision about his immediate future. Here’s what we’re talking about, Udinese can’t afford it absolutely this.

If in the next few months Simone Pafundi should not find more space probably could ask for the transfer or even (worst-case scenario) wait for the contract to expire and free yourself at no cost. A bad blow for a company that always helps young people grow and above all makes us several million on their performance. To date it is not easy to predict the future, but if Pafundi finds more space on the field over time, the renewal would become a much simpler deal to conclude in a short time.

the companies concerned — There are countless teams interested in the performance of the 2006 class. Among the many, it should be noted above all the Naples. Aurelio De Laurentiis’ team has been trying to ensure the performance of this talent for more than a year, but so far every attempt has been in vain. Maybe something will change in the coming months. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship matches. In the last few hours there has been some important news on the conditions of the defense. Jaka Bijol is also not at his best. Here’s how many matches the Slovenian is likely to miss << See also United States, wants to set fire to a spider but burns a square kilometer of hill

