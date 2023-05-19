Udinese | Pafundi since retirement: “I’m ready for this wonderful experience”

The Juventus talent, in Coverciano in the pre-retreat of the U-20 national team, spoke about his goals for the World Cup in his category

Udinese is preparing on the Bruseschi fields for Sunday evening’s match against Lazio. It will take a different Udinese from the one seen in Florence to beat the Biancocelesti who will do anything to get the three points. Sottil is still grappling with the situation related to the return of Beto that also this week he trained in fits and starts and it is not certain that he will be able to take the field the day after tomorrow. Another player who will definitely not be there is Simone Pafundi. The national team talent left Udine in recent days to take part in the U-20 pre-World Cup training camp.

From Coverciano, before flying to Argentina for the World Cup, in fact the talent of Udinese Simone Pafundi he recounted: “We are all happy, very energized because we know that this is everyone’s dream, because going to the World Cup is making themost beautiful experience a boy can have”. Ptalking about goals in the competition: “We’ll try to give our best: I’m sure it will be a great trip”.

Pafundi resta — As recounted in recent days, it was the same president of Udinese, Franco Soldati, to comment on the microphones of 'Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli' on Pafundi's future: "I think his departure is very difficult. Pafundi has yet to express himself at levels commensurate with his worth and I think that he will certainly grow here at Udinese". Quickly changing the subject, let's go back to the championship and you can't miss all the photos of the new black and white shirt.Announced the fourth kit only for Sunday's match

May 19, 2023

