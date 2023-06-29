Udinese – Pereyra and Beto: from a pair of goals to a double farewell / The day

The Argentine footballer and the Portuguese bomber are with one foot outside Udine. Here are all the updates on their deals

The city of Turin seems to have decided and will do everything possible to complete its expenses in Udine. Apparently both Max Allegri’s bianconeri and Ivan Juric’s grenade side put two of the best players under observation during the past season. The first is Roberto Pereyrawho with his contract expiring in just two days is too tasty a morsel for a team like Toro that plays with two attacking midfielders behind the lone striker. Beto, on the other hand, could approach the Old Lady in a very serious way. Just the technician together with the possible new director Cristiano Giuntoli seem to see the center forward very well at the Allianz Stadium.

Going into detail, we must clarify that the Pereyra negotiation is expected from a turning point in the immediate future, but at the same time it is difficult to make calculations also because his agent has always been very cryptic about it. Pastorello has always specified that his client would have deserved an opportunity in a big club before the end of his career. This much-needed offer may never come. We’ll see what the player decides, even if he is aware of the almost zero difference in objectives between Udinese and Turin.

Beto and the many admirers

—

To date Beto is courted by teams that come from all over the European continent. Dall’Everton in England that has been monitoring it since last January, until to Naples who has been following him for several months. The inclusion of the black and whites, however, could be dictated by a specific person: Cristiano Giuntoli. The former Neapolitan manager was already trying to secure the Portuguese’s performance last season. It is no coincidence that together with his transfer to Juventus he could also follow all the interests. However, everything depends on the sale of the bomber Dusan Vlahovic. To date, the bianconeri do not need to acquire another striker without a previous exit. Changing the subject quickly, don’t miss the latest updates on Becao. Here’s which team is serious

June 29 – 17:12

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

