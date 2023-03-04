The Juventus captain, currently injured, was awarded by the players’ association as the best player of 2022

The team coached by Andrea Subtil he can no longer find continuity on the playing field. The team coached by Sottil has lost the solidity and continuity he was looking for. We need to analyze all the latest plays in detail and above all the solidity that risks being lost after all these results without a success. The management he is already thinking about how to keep a compact group despite the many problems and the lack of victories that continue to follow each other from week to week. In the meantime, however, Pereyra has received an important acknowledgment from the AIC.

Captain Pereyra won the award as Udinese’s best player for the year 2022. An important recognition conferred by theItalian Footballers Association as part of the Triveneto Gran Galà del Calcio with the vote also of the Union of the Italian Sports Press. Another award for the captain, increasingly fundamental for Sottil’s tactical chessboard.

The conditions of the Tucu — A big sigh of relief on the conditions of Roberto Pereyra. The Argentine midfielder spoke to the microphones of TV12 on the official channel of the club he also spoke about his conditions: “I thank all the people who voted for me, I’m happy for this, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m happy to be back on goal, but I would have been much happier if the team had won. We are aware of this difficult period, but we also know that victory will come, we are working towards that. I am finethis week we see with the medical staff, but definitely I’ll be in Bergamo on Saturday, it will be an important match for us. We and the fans want to win”.. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss goalkeeper Marco Silvestri’s statements. Here are his words about this moment << See also The US: "Catastrophic response if Russia uses the atomic bomb"

