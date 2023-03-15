The Juventus captain has not yet resolved the issue concerning his renewal. Here are all the latest on the contract extension

Roberto Pereyra he has not yet decided what his future will be. The player currently captain of Udinese is grappling with a difficult moment, given that the team has not yet managed to satisfy his requests for renewal but at the same time the Argentine is not so convinced of continuing on this path. There are many doubts and they must be resolved as soon as possible in order to continue to make a difference on the pitch and above all to prepare in the best possible way for the next championship season. Let’s not waste any more time and go see all possible solutions who has the Juventus player in front of him.

The first hypothesis is (as mentioned above) that of a renewal. The Pozzo family said they were open to extending the partnership with the footballer, but perhaps the Argentine doesn’t have the same idea. The words of his agent Pastorello have been very clear in the past. This contract could be the last of a certain level for the footballer who also wore the Old Lady’s shirt. His dream is to be able to return to play in Europe and if he does not qualify with Udinese may be looking for a new destination. Speaking of new tries, here are all the teams that could be interested in a midfielder with his unique characteristics.

I team interested — This January above all there was Fiorentina that she was also ready to pay a small adjustment to the company in order to have the playmaker right away. The company, however, said no. The track that could lead to Milan should not be overlooked either, blue-black shore. We know very well that Simone Inzaghi’s team doesn’t have large finances to invest in the market and this free transfer could be perfect. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss another midfielder’s statement. Here are Samardzic’s words << See also Palestine without vaccines, half a million doses from UNICEF

March 15 – 10:36

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

