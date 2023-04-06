Home World Udinese – Pereyra out: Samardzic the favorite to replace him | The review
Udinese – Pereyra out: Samardzic the favorite to replace him | The review

Udinese – Pereyra out: Samardzic the favorite to replace him | The review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. The team led by Andrea Subtil she returned yesterday afternoon to work in view of Monza. Morning training is scheduled for today, with the club concentrated on the match at Monza to try and get a win against a team in excellent form.

The Monza by Raffaele Palladino is experiencing a very quiet first season in the top flight of Italian football. The team is having fun and above all getting results of a certain thickness. Let’s not waste any more time let’s go straight to the press review <<

