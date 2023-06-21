Udinese – Pereyra, Samardzic and Beto: the point on the outings / The day

Pereyra, Samardzic and Beto are certainly the hottest names in this black and white transfer market. Here are the latest on their possible sale

Pereyra, Samardzic e Beto are definitely the hottest names right now. The black and white market revolves totally around them and in the next few hours we will know much more about their future. Moving forward gradually, we can do nothing but start with the player whose contract expires in less than ten days: captain Pereyra. The Argentine has been under observation since mid-Serie A and the decision on his future will arrive shortly. At the moment, Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri and Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti seem to be in pole position, while Vincenzo Italiano’s viola is further back.

Per Samardzic e Beto speeches are different. The Serbian footballer should remain in black and white unless essential offers arrive in Udine. Napoli and the Rossoneri remain at the door even if they know the difficulty of the negotiation. For Beto, on the other hand, first come, first served. The team that puts on the plate 35 million euros secures the centre-forward author of 21 league goals in the last two seasons. A change in attack that has already started, let’s remember the purchase of Brenner and above all the Lucca deal being closed in the last few hours. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Priced Samardzic

June 21st – 5.27pm

