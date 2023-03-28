Udinese captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra is preparing for a hot summer to say the least. The renewal has not yet arrived: the latest

Captain Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra continues to give no updates on his future. There are many news that arrive every day and follow one another, but it is still difficult to understand which team will actually be that will see Tucu play next year. In the last few hours, rumors have come to the editorial office that could lead to a possible renewal of the contract. At the moment it is not easy to be able to guarantee that Pereyra will certainly renew with the Friuli Venezia Giulia team, but the team is trying to do everything possible to be able to give mister Sottil its captain for a few more seasons.

It is no coincidence that in recent weeks has opened for renewal even the midfielder himself and we know this thanks to the statements of his agent in recent weeks. Pastorello has also “opened” a door to the Juventus club. We know very well that the priority of the Argentine footballer is a possible call from a club that plays in Europe, but if it doesn’t arrive, Udinese will also be re-evaluated. As of today they are several teams are involved to his contract, let’s see which teams are being talked about continuously and constantly.

the companies concerned — Of all the clubs involved, there are two specifically that are ready to make false cards in order to secure a midfielder with Tucu’s qualities. The first is the blue-black one by Simone Inzaghi, even if in this period the negotiation seems to have suffered a sudden slowdown. The reason is that the coach is experiencing difficulties in renewing confidence in view of next season. Consequently at the moment everything is on stand-by even if the Fiorentina keep monitoring this matter. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next meetings. Here is the point on Jaka Bijol’s injury << See also "Jimmy Carter now receives only palliative care, no medical interventions". The dying ex-president

March 28 – 17:56

