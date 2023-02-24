The director of the technical area had his say on today’s training session. Here are his statements about the French star Thauvin

We know very well that the director of the technical area always follows his team closely. Also today Pier Paolo Marino was present during the training sessions led by coach Andrea Sottil in view of the next championship match. The match against Spezia will not be easy for several reasons. Above all the search for victory that has been missing for too long for both teams. A situation that is not easy to manage and which in the Ligurian home has led to the sacking of a highly experienced coach like the former Juventus player Luca Gotti. Udinese is training in a compact way on the Bruseschi pitches and they didn’t miss it director’s comment on training this afternoon: here are his words.

“This afternoon, intense and beautiful training by everyone, with a great Florian Thauvin.” These were the brief statements by Pierpaolo Marino after the morning training which saw the whole team involved. The message was released on the director’s official Twitter account. This sentence could give yet another addition of confidence to a team who can no longer reach the three points. We need a real shock to be able to continue dreaming of Europe in view of the next championship matches. Now let’s see how Udinese could deploy this Thauvin in view of the next meeting.

Titular Thauvin? — The director’s opinion may be a simple opinion, but at the same time it could really say a lot in view of the next championship match. If Florian Thauvin has indeed found a good state of form it is difficult to leave him on the bench and consequently a real duet could be formed behind the Portuguese Beto. On the one hand we will have the captain Pereyra and on the other the one just mentioned Thauvin. In this way Udinese hopes to find that concreteness in front of goal that has been missing for too long. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The point on the sale of Samardzic << See also A quarantine hotel cleaner in Hong Kong initially diagnosed with the L452R variant strain of new coronary pneumonia

February 24 – 18:09

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

