What is happening at Udinese was completely unexpected. The bianconeri had started the championship in the best possible way. Paron Pozzo had even lost his balancetalking about Europe and the Friulian fans were starting to believe it.

Nothing is lost, mind you. There is still a long way to go. There are many points at stake and anything can happen, the important thing is never to give up. But that’s not the way it is there are those who have come back to question Sottil too. Let’s not forget that the coach has signed a one-year contract in which, however, the club has reserved the option of renewal in his favor which obviously also includes an adjustment to the contract. So?

If until a few months ago it seemed that everything was taken for granted, the discontent and the stale air that reigns within the walls of Udinese could lead the club to make a totally unexpected decision. Now we need an answer and a reaction from everyone. But it doesn’t end there. Eyes on the incoming market too! <<

