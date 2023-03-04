Home World Udinese, Pozzo reflects on Sottil and works on a totally surprise hit!
World

Udinese, Pozzo reflects on Sottil and works on a totally surprise hit!

by admin
Udinese, Pozzo reflects on Sottil and works on a totally surprise hit!

What is happening at Udinese was completely unexpected. The bianconeri had started the championship in the best possible way. Paron Pozzo had even lost his balancetalking about Europe and the Friulian fans were starting to believe it.

Nothing is lost, mind you. There is still a long way to go. There are many points at stake and anything can happen, the important thing is never to give up. But that’s not the way it is there are those who have come back to question Sottil too. Let’s not forget that the coach has signed a one-year contract in which, however, the club has reserved the option of renewal in his favor which obviously also includes an adjustment to the contract. So?

If until a few months ago it seemed that everything was taken for granted, the discontent and the stale air that reigns within the walls of Udinese could lead the club to make a totally unexpected decision. Now we need an answer and a reaction from everyone. But it doesn’t end there. Eyes on the incoming market too! <<

© breaking latest news

See also  South Korea: Pyongyang throws an unidentified bullet

You may also like

Tragedy in Sicily, woman stabbed to death by...

My return to the Amazon

Udinese | Pereyra awarded by the AIC as...

Snowstorm in America | Info

Miljana beat Valentina in the bedroom | Fun

Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visits troops at...

«We will continue to support Kiev as long...

Bakhmut is almost totally surrounded by the Russians

Protests continue after the train crash in Greece

Ericsson Leader nel Magic Quadrant 2023 di Gartner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy