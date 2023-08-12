Udinese-Pro Gorizia 4-0 / The top and the flop of the post-Cup friendly

Sottil’s team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Here are all the latest on today’s friendly match

It ended a few minutes ago the friendly between Udinese by Andrea Sottil and Pro Gorizia company of excellence. A challenge that served the coach to be able to test the second lines in view of the start of the championship. Surely many good answers arrived today that the coach will have to evaluate for next week’s match against Max Allegri’s bianconeri. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to see the top and the flop of this day just spent at the Bruseschi. Here are the players who amazed with their plays and who disappointed.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the protagonist of this game is the Italian Lorenzo Lucca in two days two goals arrived for him. The first in the Italian Cup against Catanzaro just before the final whistle, the second against Pro Gorizia this morning. At the moment Beto is not close to being sold, but let’s say that if Udinese were to arrive they are very ready and know that they have a player to bet on without problems. He wasn’t the only one showing off after a tough time. Let’s go see what other striker he is now finally ready to have your say from the first minute on the playing field.

Want to be the protagonist

—

Brenner is back and he did it in style. A minute after Lucca’s goal, that of the former Cincinnati Brazilian ace arrived. A footballer who has unique qualities that are never in question. Precisely for this reason the team will do everything possible to be able to keep him and above all start putting him on the playing field with continuity. Let’s remember that we are talking about a player with an incredible starting point and who could really hurt the opposing defenses. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the market. All the updates on the Lazar Samardzic affair <<

August 12 – 2.57pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

