Udinese | Ready for Cioffi 2.0.! Here is all the news: from the form to the owners

Cioffi is ready to return to Juventus. Let’s find out the tactical innovations he will bring to help the Friulians move up the table

It had been in the air for several weeks, after the draw against Lecce it became more and more probable, now it’s official: Andrea Sottil will no longer be the coach of Udinese. He will take his place Gabriele Cioffi, technician who has already coached the Bianconeri between December 2021 and June 2022, a period in which the work of the former Hellas Verona coach led the Friulian team to move from the bottom of the table to safety without too many problems.

The module

—

The formation that the Florentine coach prefers is the 3-5-2, a scheme also used during his period in Verona. He will occupy the place in goal, as in 2021 Silvestriwho under Cioffi became the protagonist of a series of performances that led him to be considered one of the best goalkeepers of that season.

Like Sottil, Cioffi will also most likely opt for one three-man defense. At the time the trio consisted of Becao, Mari and Nehuen Perez. Today the Argentine is still part of the team and without too many doubts he will be a pillar of the new Udinese coach’s rearguard. At the center of the defense there will be the certezza Bijol. Completing the department are the main suspects Perez, when you have fully recovered from your injury, and Kabasele.

Midfield question. The novelty could be represented by Tucu Pereyra, who could find himself acting in the right lane (alternatively Ebosele or Joao Ferreira ready). If that were the case, they should be acting in the middle of the field Lovric, Walace e Samardzic. To complete the department Kamara or if necessary Zemura.

Thus we arrive at the attack. In his first experience in Udine it is precisely on this department that Cioffi wanted to focus on to turn the season around. The coach is known for appreciating, up front, a pair made up of a physical striker and a mobile attacker called upon to vary across the entire offensive front. In all likelihood, while waiting to discover Davis, he will be the physical forward Lorenzo Lucca (with first reservation Success). However, Deulofeu had a central role in the first Udinese, who in the role of mobile striker put many defenses in our championship in serious difficulty. With the Spaniard still in the pits for a long time, he will take his place Florian Thauvin. The former Marseille player arrived in Friuli last January and after months of fasting, he finally scored his first goal in Serie A, during the match against Lecce, played two days ago.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

October 25 – 5.20pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

