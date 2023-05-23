Home » Udinese – Recovery today / We need to push to the max: press review
World

Udinese – Recovery today / We need to push to the max: press review

Udinese – Recovery today / We need to push to the max: press review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. Here are all the latest from the training camps: review

Press review

Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. The Juventus team knows that in these last few games they have to give a clear swerve to make a difference and try to continue climbing positions in the standings. The target left side of the standings keeps getting further away day by day.

The next meetings

Pride reaction

After all the accusations that came in Udine after the match against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti. A real reaction is expected from a team that has given the impression of having pulled the plug over the last few weeks.

Three points are needed

Ready for the challenge

The match is upon us and both teams are ready to battle it out. At the Arechi stadium the climate will be incandescent as it was last season, given that we are talking about the last home game for the team from the Campania region.

Care must be taken

If there’s one player detail that needs to be paid special attention to, it’s definitely it Antonio Candreva. In this last period, the Italian fullback seems to have found a second youth and wants to continue scoring goals like yesterday’s. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. Updates on Pereyra’s renewal<<<

May 23, 2023 (change May 23, 2023 | 08:39)

