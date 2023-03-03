The Friulian team continues to work in view of the next championship matches. Here are all the latest on the team in the press review

Udinese he intends and is ready to give everything on the playing field in order to be able to win the three points in view of the next matches. Even yesterday afternoon the victory didn’t come by a whisker and there are certainly more than a few aspects to take care of because we can’t go on like this.

Reverse the direction of travel

Idea Zeegelaar — He’s back in Udine, and for now he’s training with the team. Marvin Zeegelaar, currently free, he is on trial for a few days in Udine and the owners are reflecting on the opportunity to hire him to give Sottil an alternative on the left after the knee injury of Ebos. Zeegelaar has been without a team since June, when his contract with Udinese expired where he had joined twice from Watford.

The return — The one of Seagull with the shirt ofUdinese it would be an adventure already seen, with the Dutchman having already worn the club’s shirt Pozzo for the last 3 seasons before saying goodbye in the summer. The left lateral over his 4 seasons total with the black and white colors in Serie A has totaled 63 appearanceswhere he also collected 1 gol ed 1 assist.

Chance per Thauvin — In the match played in the family, Florian Thauvin he reported two networks against Jani Sturm’s Primavera side. An important test that could defeat the cards in view of the next championship match. Against Atalanta in Bergamo, the first big chance could come for the 2018 world champion footballer. See also Lula accuses the military and attacks Bolsonaro: "He is deranged"

Owner in Bergamo? — Already against Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri he wore owner’s shirt, but it didn’t really go well. However, on Saturday afternoon he could have his revenge against other neroazzurri: Atalanta. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming market. We are working on a surprise hit <<