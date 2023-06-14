Udinese – Revolution in sight? / Today no one is safe: review

Udinese he knows that this summer will be really very difficult. Almost all the best players have been approached by top tier clubs and consequently it is not easy to be able to keep team members for next year. A possible revolution is envisaged, even if much depends on the offers that will arrive.

From the door to the attack. In every role the team knows there may be work to be done. Nobody is safe or rather, nobody is sure of staying at Udinese. The management would like to keep the workforce stable, but the millionaire offers that could arrive are undermining any kind of certainty. Let’s start with the press review <<