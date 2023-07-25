Home » Udinese – Rodrigo Becao’s replacement chosen: here is Kabasele / The day
Udinese – Rodrigo Becao's replacement chosen: here is Kabasele / The day

Udinese – Rodrigo Becao's replacement chosen: here is Kabasele / The day

The bianconeri have finally closed for the replacement of Rodrigo Becao. The new Juventus player comes from Belgium: Christian Kabasele

The central defender Christian Kabasele is ready for his new adventure in black and white. The Belgian footballer has signed a contract that will bind him to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club for the next two seasons. The management selected him as new Rodrigo Becao, after the Brazilian footballer signed for Fenerbache. This is yet another deal between the two companies owned by the Pozzo family. Given that the footballer arrives after several seasons played with the Watford shirt. We are talking about a very physical and rocky defender, who has always tried to show off precisely because of the characteristics mentioned above.

The class of 1991 is a real one flag for his former club, as he played and played at Watford for seven full seasons. In fact, in his last few he has also worn the captain’s armband very often. After several years, the opportunity has arrived to prove himself in another high-level championship such as Serie A. We’ll see if even with Udinese he will be able to show off just like he did with Watford. The footballer counts 104 appearances in the Premier League and also four goals. Now all we can do is move on to football.

The friendly of the day

Today the friendly match between Udinese and Leipzig took place, for what is undoubtedly the most important appointment of the entire Juventus pre-season. The challenge was very balanced for long stretches, but in the end it was precisely the Friulians who won thanks to a great goal from the former Lazar Samardzic and above all to the first goal against a big player by a very young footballer like the Portuguese Vivaldo Semedo (born in 2005). Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on this afternoon’s match. Here are the report cards of the match between Udinese and Leipzig <<

July 25, 2023

© breaking latest news

