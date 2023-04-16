Udinese-Roma 3-0 / Mourinho: “I’ll tell you the truth about Pellegrini’s penalty”

The Juventus team lost the match 3-0. Here are the words of the Giallorossi coach José Mourinho. A game of yellow and red ecstasy

The Portuguese coach spoke at the end of the match. A match that was dominated by the Giallorossi, also considering the final result. After the draw with Monza, Udinese went to the Olimpico without Beto and put in a disappointing performance. Today Sottil’s boys appeared tired and with few ideas. A result that certainly reduces the ideas of the club and the fans in view of the continuation of this season. In the meantime, don’t miss the statements from the Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho.

“We changed several players. Pellegrini and Georgino played 45 minutes on Thursday, so they were quite rested today. We risked, but I had one great answer from the team. The result may suggest an easy game, but I’ve never been calm. The penalty saved it changed the momentum of the match. In the second half we lowered, we felt the tiredness of the cup. A 3-0 that was not felt from the bench”.

How important is it to have an Italian block?

“I like it, and this is not the consequence of our economic reality. It is a way for the club to demonstrate the excellent relationship with youth football. I like having this core. Despite the many foreign players, I think that Roman and Italian players help the others who come to understand what it means to play for Roma. Great Edward’s personality”.

“We needed to win and play with confidence without having pressure for the missed penalty. We don’t need to say what happens in the dressing room. The decision not to pull it was mine. I didn’t want to put this extra pressure on him. He played an excellent game and scored an excellent goal. For the good of Roma, everyone must stay in the same boat.”

This concludes the interview with José Mourinho in the post match of a match with a thousand faces. Roma takes home a big victory that has been missing for too long.

April 16, 2023 (change April 16, 2023 | 23:41)

