Paolo Maldini has the opportunity to see and study Udinese even more closely. The ds and the AC Milan club have other priorities at the moment but something will change this summer .

The current Italian champions will play against Napoli in the Champions League and are still fighting this season to clinch a pass to next year’s Champions League. In short, there will be time to talk about the transfer market in Milan but for a few days now rumors have been circulating about the interest of the AC Milan club in 3 players from Udinese. What’s true?