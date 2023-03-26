The former Roma manager gave a long interview to Messaggero Veneto where he spoke about the next match for the Friulians

Udinese found themselves on the pitch despite the reduced group due to the national call-ups. Let’s remember that the absentees are different, we start from the very young At the bottom to get to Nestorovsky passing through different holders such as Lovric, Bijol and Destiny Udogie. Despite this, Bologna-Udinese is imminent and the match must be prepared with the utmost attention. Next Sunday’s calendar compares two realities of which Walter Sabatini spoke to Veneto messenger. The former sporting director of Roma said the future of the two coaches about him: “Given the work done, I would not ask the slightest doubt about the contractual renewal of Sottil, while Thiago Motta is doing particularly well and I don’t know if he will stay in Bologna“.

Sabatini continued by analyzing the momentum of the two teams, both dueling for a place in Europe: “SThey are two teams that can improve. The point is to believe it, because when you are involved in certain situations you need to have the courage to make an important speech”. Returning then to the two coaches: “Motta is working particularly well, even if I don’t know if he will stay in Bologna and if the club will build him a team in his image if he stays. Certainly Thiago is doing a great job as well as Thin in Udine, and I believe that Udinese maybe has a little bit more than Bologna from an individual point of view. It will be a match between two strong teams.

Subtle’s words — See also The local epidemic in Taiwan hit a new high on April 1, with a surge of 104 cases - Xinhua English.news.cn Among the considerations on the singles, one on Simone Pafundi, the Juventus talent called up by coach Mancini: “I think Mancini sees himself again in At the bottom. And calling him in the national team is a correct operation, even for promote our kids. For the former Salernitana manager, however, it is questionable that Pafundi plays little in the first team and in the Primavera. “A talented player must be trained, encouraged, and every game is good for it. She is 17 years old and spontaneous skeletal growth must be respected. In two-three seasons, he’ll be able to work harder in the gym.” Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the market session which will start in a few months. The first rumors are already starting to come out. It is said that the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino has found a replacement for a very titular player. That’s who comes in place of Deulofeu <<<

March 26 – 2:30 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

