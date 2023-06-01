Udinese – Samardzic talks about the future: “I dream of playing in the Champions League”

The midfielder born in Germany, but for the Serbian national team Lazar Samardziche took stock of the upcoming championship season and also spoke about his past. All this exclusively for the The Italian Football Podcast. Let’s not waste any more time and go straight away with the player’s statements that all the teams in our league would like in their midfield. Lazar spoke earlier about this season and the upcoming meeting with the Old Lady: “I really enjoyed it during this year with the black and white shirt. I definitely had a lot more space than last season. Match against the Turin team? We can beat them, but it will be a really good match”. The interview doesn’t end here, as he also spoke about his future:”My dream is to play in the Champions League“. An almost obvious statement for a footballer who has these qualities and it seems to be a matter of time before he can realize his dream. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. Allegri recovers a midfielder <<