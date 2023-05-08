Udinese-Sampdoria / Destroyed Stankovic: “I can’t say anything about the future”

Here is the opinion of the Serbian coach at the end of this meeting and above all of this season with the Genoa team. The statements

The end of the match between Udinese and Sampdoria also marks the end of the season for the team of Dejan Stankovic. The Dorians are officially relegated to the cadet category of our football. You can’t miss all of the Serbian coach’s statements at the end of the match. Here is the press conference.

The final sentence has arrived. What are you feeling right now?

In terms of experience, what do you feel like saying to the fans who are going through this difficult moment from a corporate point of view?

What did Quagliarella say to you off the pitch when he came out?

Do you have any regrets if you think about the previous months?

8 maggio – 20:55

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

