Udinese-Sampdoria | Pereyra and Masina send Samp in B: the comment

Udinese is approaching today’s match after Thursday’s convincing draw against Napoli. Today Sottil opted for a much reworked formation, with several surprises from the 1st minute. Still out Beto, due to the usual back problems that have been gripping him for several games now. Here you are the comment of the race.
Bianconeri who start strong after a few minutes with Nestorovsky well primed by Pereyra’s cross. The Macedonian striker breaks away above Gunter, but finds the great response of Ravaglia who rejects for a corner. But the Friulian advantage was not long in coming. In the 9th minute a great counter-attack led by Ebosele who, having reached the edge of the area, finds the hole in the kiss for Pereyra, cold in overtaking Ravaglia with a touch of high school underneath. Another opportunity in the 20th minute for the bianconeri: Thauvin attempts magic from outside the area with a poisonous trajectory. The Sampdoria goalkeeper is still good at saving. Friulian tide in the 33rd minute: Lovric from the outside sends in a perfect cross that ends up on di Month, very good at finding the time and directing the ball to the corner. A goal for the Moroccan centre-back who chased away the bad period experienced after the injury. The first half then ends with Sottil’s team firmly in control. Let’s move on to the second half <<
