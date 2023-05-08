Udinese-Sampdoria | Pereyra and Masina send Samp in B: the comment

Udinese is approaching today’s match after Thursday’s convincing draw against Napoli. Today Sottil opted for a much reworked formation, with several surprises from the 1st minute. Still out Beto , due to the usual back problems that have been gripping him for several games now. Here you are the comment of the race.

Bianconeri who start strong after a few minutes with Nestorovsky well primed by Pereyra’s cross. The Macedonian striker breaks away above Gunter, but finds the great response of Ravaglia who rejects for a corner. But the Friulian advantage was not long in coming. In the 9th minute a great counter-attack led by Ebosele who, having reached the edge of the area, finds the hole in the kiss for Pereyra, cold in overtaking Ravaglia with a touch of high school underneath. Another opportunity in the 20th minute for the bianconeri: Thauvin attempts magic from outside the area with a poisonous trajectory. The Sampdoria goalkeeper is still good at saving. Friulian tide in the 33rd minute: Lovric from the outside sends in a perfect cross that ends up on di Month, very good at finding the time and directing the ball to the corner. A goal for the Moroccan centre-back who chased away the bad period experienced after the injury. The first half then ends with Sottil’s team firmly in control. Let’s move on to the second half <<